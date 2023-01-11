Enerplus Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.50.

TSE ERF opened at C$22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.81. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.