BioLife Solutions, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BLFS stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $889.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $32.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,994 shares of company stock worth $2,121,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

