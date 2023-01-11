Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 56,957 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 42,434 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.27 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.