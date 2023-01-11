HC Wainwright Comments on Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 30.59%.

IDN stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.44. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

