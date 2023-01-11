Semrush Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semrush in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semrush’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Semrush Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 10,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $128,750.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,976.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $195,152. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.