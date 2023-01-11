Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GRP.U opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

