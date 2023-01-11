B. Riley Weighs in on Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report released on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 47.69% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

