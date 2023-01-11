DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $36.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $36.89. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $32.70 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.67.

ORLY opened at $826.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $834.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8,800.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $5,900,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

