FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $76.65 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.