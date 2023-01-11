FY2023 EPS Estimates for Whitecap Resources Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.32.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$10.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.72.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

