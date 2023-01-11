FY2023 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.70 million.

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

