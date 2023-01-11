Stifel Firstegy Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.05.

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.20 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

