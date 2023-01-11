Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.