FY2023 EPS Estimates for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Boosted by Analyst

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American States Water in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million.

American States Water Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

AWR opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.