Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

NSA opened at $36.06 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

