Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) & Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.16 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi $153.79 billion 0.15 $8.34 billion $7.17 4.45

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

22.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% N/A -104.61% Mitsubishi 6.67% 16.19% 5.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Mitsubishi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

About Mitsubishi

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses. Its Industrial Materials segment invests in, develops, and trades in carbon, steel products, and performance materials for the automobile and mobility, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company's Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum resources. The company's Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, agricultural machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The company's Food Industry segment develops and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment engages in supplying products and services a range of fields, including retail & distribution, logistics, healthcare, apparel, and tire, etc. The company's Power Solution segment generates, transmits, and retails power; supplies power generating and transmitting products and equipment; develops and sells lithium-ion battery; develops hydrogen; and offers battery services. Its Urban Development segment engages in the leasing; and urban infrastructure and real estate development, operation, and management businesses. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.