The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $147.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

