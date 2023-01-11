Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) PT at $20.33

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

