Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,619.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,619.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,881,628. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,899,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

