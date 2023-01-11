Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRAD. Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.19 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $87,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

