Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $20.44

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,002 shares of company stock worth $179,208 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

