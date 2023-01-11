Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) versus BCE (NYSE:BCE) Head to Head Contrast

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A BCE 12.14% 16.10% 4.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and BCE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $11.33 billion 0.99 $28.72 billion N/A N/A BCE $18.71 billion 2.23 $2.27 billion $2.43 18.84

Analyst Recommendations

Vivendi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BCE.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivendi and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 0 7 0 3.00 BCE 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vivendi currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.49%. BCE has a consensus price target of $63.78, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Vivendi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. BCE pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

BCE beats Vivendi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The New Initiative segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity servuces. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

