Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $34.41

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNLSY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($30.11) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Renault from €34.00 ($36.56) to €36.00 ($38.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.81 on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

