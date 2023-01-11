Head-To-Head Analysis: Lanvin Group (LANV) versus Its Peers

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 17.73 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.17

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lanvin Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.11%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

