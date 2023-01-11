Head to Head Analysis: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% StoneCo -15.73% 2.48% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.93 -$36.46 million N/A N/A StoneCo $894.07 million 3.36 -$251.79 million ($0.85) -11.29

This table compares Mullen Automotive and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mullen Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo.

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mullen Automotive and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.72%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

StoneCo beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

