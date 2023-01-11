Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $107.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

