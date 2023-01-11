Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $71.93

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

