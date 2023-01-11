Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Critical Survey

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54% Priority Technology 2.10% -9.38% 0.53%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 20.62 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.80 $1.39 million ($0.24) -22.58

This table compares Grab and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Priority Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grab and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 5 9 0 2.53 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $5.02, indicating a potential upside of 34.89%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.08%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Grab.

Volatility and Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Grab on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

