CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $31.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.56 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

