Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $117.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FRT stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

