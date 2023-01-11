Head-To-Head Contrast: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Boston Properties pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 29.89% 11.18% 3.97% Alexander’s 60.37% 47.63% 8.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boston Properties and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 9 5 0 2.27 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Boston Properties currently has a consensus price target of $85.99, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.49%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.89 billion 3.66 $505.20 million $5.80 11.62 Alexander’s $206.15 million 5.55 $132.93 million $23.85 9.38

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

