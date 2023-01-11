Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) vs. Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Financial Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) and Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Trine II Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Trine II Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Trine II Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 0 0 0 1.00 Trine II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.32%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Trine II Acquisition.

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Trine II Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.39 million 4.15 $119.81 million $1.31 9.69 Trine II Acquisition N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Trine II Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Trine II Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 39.60% 9.46% 4.25% Trine II Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Trine II Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

