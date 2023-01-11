Reviewing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Trade Desk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 17.04 $14.87 million N/A N/A Trade Desk $1.20 billion 18.35 $137.76 million ($0.02) -2,242.00

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk -0.66% -0.57% -0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sportradar Group and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Trade Desk 0 5 12 0 2.71

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.92%. Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $67.29, indicating a potential upside of 50.08%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Volatility & Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Sportradar Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group



Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Trade Desk



Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

