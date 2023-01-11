SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) versus Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Head to Head Contrast

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A -36.46% 2.88% Westaim -79.72% 0.10% 0.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A Westaim $2.36 million 118.02 $28.21 million ($0.07) -28.14

This table compares SeaStar Medical and Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical.

Volatility and Risk

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SeaStar Medical and Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Westaim beats SeaStar Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. It is developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure with and without LVAD; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

