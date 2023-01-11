LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) vs. Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Head to Head Comparison

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avanos Medical and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than LogicMark.

This table compares Avanos Medical and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 5.39% 5.74% 4.20% LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $744.60 million 1.71 $5.20 million $0.90 30.49 LogicMark $10.02 million 0.37 -$11.71 million N/A N/A

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats LogicMark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

