TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.
Shares of TASK stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TaskUs by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
