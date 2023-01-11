TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of TASK stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.02 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TaskUs by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

