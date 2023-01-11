Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $19.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several analysts have commented on IOVA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Insider Activity

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,031,000 shares of company stock worth $65,190,280. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,010,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 483,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 684,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 148,563 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

