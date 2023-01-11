Brokerages Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price at $7.89

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLLY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Holley to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.59. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 53.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

