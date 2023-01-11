Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $135.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

