Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $99.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,737,000 after acquiring an additional 797,385 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $151,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

