Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$40.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.05.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$36.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.14. The company has a market cap of C$10.00 billion and a PE ratio of -54.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$32.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -191.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

