Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $23.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.43) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($37.63) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.58) to €19.00 ($20.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

