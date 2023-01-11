AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £135 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £135 ($164.47) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.58) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.05) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a £125 ($152.29) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £115.45 ($140.66).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON AZN opened at £118.02 ($143.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The company has a market cap of £182.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,240.00. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 12 month high of £118.86 ($144.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £107.46.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

