Piper Sandler Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $130.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MNDY. Citigroup lifted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.
monday.com Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of MNDY opened at $104.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $255.98.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
