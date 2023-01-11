Piper Sandler Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $130.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNDY. Citigroup lifted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $104.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $255.98.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.