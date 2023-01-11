The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $166.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Allstate stock opened at $141.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.10. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

