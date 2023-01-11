Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $39.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The company had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $60,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,889.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $60,119.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,889.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $593,630. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

