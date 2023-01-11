Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88. Western Union has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

