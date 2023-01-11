Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $65.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given a $65.00 price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.65.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

