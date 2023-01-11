PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

NYSE PBF opened at $38.48 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 132,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

