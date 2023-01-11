Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Lowered to $36.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Shares of NTB opened at $30.40 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
